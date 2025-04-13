Tragic Bike Incident Sparks Local Protests in Balanagar
A 35-year-old man died while trying to escape a routine traffic check in Balanagar. Local residents protested, blaming a traffic constable for the accident. Police investigations, including CCTV review, showed the biker lost control himself. A case has been filed against the constable, and further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A traffic incident in Balanagar resulted in the death of a 35-year-old carpenter attempting to evade a routine police check. Authorities reported the biker lost control and was subsequently run over by a bus.
Following the accident, local residents erupted in protest, accusing a traffic constable of negligence and claiming he was intoxicated. They blocked roads demanding accountability for the tragic event.
Police investigations, backed by CCTV footage, indicated that the biker skidded independently. Despite this, a case against the constable was lodged based on a complaint from the victim's brother, prompting further inquiry into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mega Environmental Negligence: Reflections on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy
Negligence and Lax Oversight Fuel Fireworks Disaster in West Bengal
Negligence and Preventable Causes Highlighted in Karnataka's Maternal Deaths Report
Protests Erupt Over Alleged Hospital Negligence in Pregnant Woman's Death
Probe Reveals Hospital's Negligence in Denial of Admission