Tragic Bike Incident Sparks Local Protests in Balanagar

A traffic incident in Balanagar resulted in the death of a 35-year-old carpenter attempting to evade a routine police check. Authorities reported the biker lost control and was subsequently run over by a bus.

Following the accident, local residents erupted in protest, accusing a traffic constable of negligence and claiming he was intoxicated. They blocked roads demanding accountability for the tragic event.

Police investigations, backed by CCTV footage, indicated that the biker skidded independently. Despite this, a case against the constable was lodged based on a complaint from the victim's brother, prompting further inquiry into the matter.

