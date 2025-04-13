Left Menu

Tragic Bike Incident Sparks Local Protests in Balanagar

A 35-year-old man died while trying to escape a routine traffic check in Balanagar. Local residents protested, blaming a traffic constable for the accident. Police investigations, including CCTV review, showed the biker lost control himself. A case has been filed against the constable, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic incident in Balanagar resulted in the death of a 35-year-old carpenter attempting to evade a routine police check. Authorities reported the biker lost control and was subsequently run over by a bus.

Following the accident, local residents erupted in protest, accusing a traffic constable of negligence and claiming he was intoxicated. They blocked roads demanding accountability for the tragic event.

Police investigations, backed by CCTV footage, indicated that the biker skidded independently. Despite this, a case against the constable was lodged based on a complaint from the victim's brother, prompting further inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

