Andrew Tate Faces Landmark 2027 Trial Over Coercive Control Allegations

Andrew Tate is set to face a 2027 trial following civil lawsuits by four women for alleged abuse, marking Britain's first case of its kind on coercive control. The claimants, maintaining anonymity, allege abuse from 2013 to 2015. Tate denies all allegations, asserting consent in all activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:15 IST
Andrew Tate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andrew Tate, a controversial figure known for his online presence and self-professed views on women, is due in court over allegations of physical and sexual abuse in a groundbreaking case. This legal battle, set for 2027, involves claims by four women accusing Tate of coercive control, marking the first of its kind in Britain.

These accusations date back to incidents between 2013 and 2015, with some women involved in personal relationships and others linked through his webcam business. Allegations include threats involving a weapon and instances of strangulation. Although Tate denies the claims, labeling all interactions as consensual, his defense gears up for a tough legal contest.

The High Court recently held a preliminary hearing where the concept of coercive control was legally dissected, possibly setting new precedents in English law. As the case unfolds, Tate also faces an ongoing criminal investigation in Romania on separate charges, shedding more light on his controversial lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

