Night of the Drones: Ukraine Faces Unprecedented Air Assault

Ukraine faced a significant aerial assault as Russia unleashed 97 drones in a bold overnight attack. According to the Ukrainian air force, 57 of these drones were intercepted successfully, neutralizing a substantial portion of the offensive.

In a strategic countermeasure, 34 drones seemingly missed their targets, a development chiefly attributed to robust electronic warfare efforts by Ukrainian forces. These countermeasures represent a growing tactic in the dynamic between the two nations.

However, mystery shrouds the fate of the remaining six drones. As tensions escalate, this incident underscores the evolving nature of modern warfare, where technology and strategy are continually outmaneuvering each other on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)