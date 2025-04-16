Security Breach: An Intruder Sets Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion Ablaze
An independent review will assess security at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence after a man scaled a wall and set the mansion on fire. Cody Balmer, accused of the act, has a history of mental health issues and political interest. The motive remains unclear.
- Country:
- United States
An independent security review will be conducted at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence after a significant breach raised concerns. Investigators have accused Cody Balmer of scaling a wall and starting a fire at the mansion, prompting authorities to evaluate its existing risk and vulnerabilities, state police reported on Wednesday.
Cody Balmer, 38, allegedly climbed an iron fence at night, set the governor's residence ablaze, and managed to evade police capture. Records and family testimonies reveal a troubled past, marked by his mental health struggles and conflicting political interests. His brother, Dan Balmer, disclosed efforts to secure psychiatric treatment for Cody, who reportedly resisted acknowledging his bipolar disorder.
Though Cody Balmer expressed independent political views, he notably shifted during the 2024 election, advocating for Donald Trump. Despite his legal status as an unaffiliated voter, a motive linked to the governor's politics or religion remains uncertain. The incident underscores the pressing need for heightened security measures and reflecting on mental health intervention gaps.
