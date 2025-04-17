Left Menu

Battle of Branches: Trump Administration vs Judiciary Over Deportation Orders

The Trump administration is challenging two judges' orders about the deportation of migrants to El Salvador, intensifying tensions between the executive and judiciary. The appeals concern allegations of violating rulings on returning migrants, with potential criminal contempt charges against officials. Over 150 legal challenges target the administration's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:13 IST
Battle of Branches: Trump Administration vs Judiciary Over Deportation Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to contest judicial orders concerning the deportation of migrants to El Salvador, heightening the clash between the executive and judicial branches of government.

The Justice Department announced an appeal of a Washington-based U.S. District Judge's decision, which found probable cause that government officials breached his order to return alleged Venezuelan gang members who were deported under an outdated wartime law. Officials may face criminal contempt charges according to the judge.

Simultaneously, lawyers have moved to prevent a Maryland judge from mandating U.S. officials to disclose documentation and undergo questioning regarding the wrongful deportation of a migrant. The Trump administration has denied violating any court orders, accusing the judiciary of overreaching its powers. This is part of over 150 legal challenges faced by the administration, amid criticisms alleging reluctance to comply with unfavorable rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

