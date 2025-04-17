Battle of Branches: Trump Administration vs Judiciary Over Deportation Orders
The Trump administration is challenging two judges' orders about the deportation of migrants to El Salvador, intensifying tensions between the executive and judiciary. The appeals concern allegations of violating rulings on returning migrants, with potential criminal contempt charges against officials. Over 150 legal challenges target the administration's policies.
The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to contest judicial orders concerning the deportation of migrants to El Salvador, heightening the clash between the executive and judicial branches of government.
The Justice Department announced an appeal of a Washington-based U.S. District Judge's decision, which found probable cause that government officials breached his order to return alleged Venezuelan gang members who were deported under an outdated wartime law. Officials may face criminal contempt charges according to the judge.
Simultaneously, lawyers have moved to prevent a Maryland judge from mandating U.S. officials to disclose documentation and undergo questioning regarding the wrongful deportation of a migrant. The Trump administration has denied violating any court orders, accusing the judiciary of overreaching its powers. This is part of over 150 legal challenges faced by the administration, amid criticisms alleging reluctance to comply with unfavorable rulings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case
Rahul Gandhi Slams Government's Foreign Policy Amid China and US Tensions
Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy
Legal Challenges and Controversies Shape US News Landscape
Controversy Surrounds New Waqf Amendment Bill, Sparks Legal Challenges