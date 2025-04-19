Sambhal Circle Officer Cleared of Controversy Amid Communal Tensions
Police have cleared Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary of controversy stemming from his statements on Holi and Friday prayers. Prior remarks emphasized communal harmony, advocating respect during celebrations. Earlier tensions in Sambhal resulted in violence and arrests, highlighting ongoing community challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Sambhal Circle Officer, Anuj Chaudhary, has been officially cleared of any wrongdoing related to his controversial comments regarding the festivals of Holi and 'Jumma' (Friday prayers), police announced on Saturday.
Chaudhary's statements had earlier sparked debate after he suggested that those uncomfortable with Holi should stay indoors, while encouraging broader acceptance and mutual celebration of communal festivals. The situation in Sambhal has been tense since a violent incident on November 24, which resulted in four deaths and numerous arrests.
Addressing these challenges, Chaudhary highlighted the importance of communal harmony ahead of Holi festivities, urging both communities to respect each other's traditions. His approach sought to alleviate fears amid a backdrop of recent unrest, as seen during the court-ordered survey violence in the Kot Garvi area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
