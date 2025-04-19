Wife's Intervention: Shehzeen Siddique Joins Battle for Truth in Husband's Murder Case
Shehzeen Siddique, widow of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, receives court permission to intercede in his murder case. The case involves the high-profile assassination of Baba Siddique in October 2024. Her intervention aims to present critical facts and assist the prosecution in this significant legal development.
Shehzeen Siddique, widow of the late Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has been authorized by a special court to intervene in his murder case. The 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was killed outside his son's office in Mumbai, a crime that has stirred both public anger and calls for justice.
In her intervention plea submitted last month, Shehzeen Siddique emphasized experiencing an 'irreparable loss' and the importance of presenting accurate details during the proceedings. This plea, approved by MCOCA judge B.D. Shelke, now positions her as an official participant supporting the prosecution.
The murder case gains complexity as it involves 26 arrested individuals, with notable absentees like Anmol Bishnoi among the wanted suspects. All accused are charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and remain in custody awaiting trial.
