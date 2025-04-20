Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Easter Ceasefire Claims

In a statement made on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced distrust in Russia's alleged Easter ceasefire announcement, noting ongoing Russian artillery activity. Reports from his top commander have indicated that assault operations by Russian forces are still active across multiple frontline regions.

Zelenskiy highlighted a lack of trust in the Kremlin's words, pointing out that Russia had previously dismissed a proposal by the U.S. for a full 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized that Ukraine would accordingly respond if Russia genuinely adhered to a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader suggested that should a true ceasefire occur, it could be potentially extended beyond the Easter holiday on April 20. His remarks underscore the prevailing tensions and skepticism amid the volatile situation.

