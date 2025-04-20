Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Easter Ceasefire Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed skepticism over Russia's proclaimed Easter ceasefire, citing continuous Russian artillery fire. He noted the previous rejection by Russia of a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskiy proposed extending the ceasefire beyond Easter if a complete ceasefire took effect.
In a statement made on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced distrust in Russia's alleged Easter ceasefire announcement, noting ongoing Russian artillery activity. Reports from his top commander have indicated that assault operations by Russian forces are still active across multiple frontline regions.
Zelenskiy highlighted a lack of trust in the Kremlin's words, pointing out that Russia had previously dismissed a proposal by the U.S. for a full 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized that Ukraine would accordingly respond if Russia genuinely adhered to a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader suggested that should a true ceasefire occur, it could be potentially extended beyond the Easter holiday on April 20. His remarks underscore the prevailing tensions and skepticism amid the volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Easter
- ceasefire
- artillery
- ceasefire proposal
- Moscow
- trust
- skepticism
ALSO READ
US Envoy Urges Lebanese Army Control Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Missiles, Diplomacy, and Ceasefire: The Ongoing Tensions in Ukraine
Kyiv Missile Attack Raises Alarms amid Ceasefire Efforts
Outrage in Kryvyi Rih: A City Mourns Amid Ceasefire Hopes
Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Struggles Amid Ceasefire Violations