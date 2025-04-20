Left Menu

Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi vows to continue protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging it targets Muslim identity. At a public meeting, he draws parallels to earlier farm law protests and urges withdrawal of the Act. The campaign 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' is set to be launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:45 IST
Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests
Protests
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has declared his intentions to sustain protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act until its repeal, accusing the central government of marginalizing Muslim identity and rights.

Speaking at a public gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Owaisi emphasized that their opposition to the Act would be relentless, akin to previous demonstrations against the now-repealed farm laws.

The AIMPLB announced a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign, proposing activities like blackout protests and human chains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to press for the law's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025