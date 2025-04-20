Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi vows to continue protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging it targets Muslim identity. At a public meeting, he draws parallels to earlier farm law protests and urges withdrawal of the Act. The campaign 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' is set to be launched.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has declared his intentions to sustain protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act until its repeal, accusing the central government of marginalizing Muslim identity and rights.
Speaking at a public gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Owaisi emphasized that their opposition to the Act would be relentless, akin to previous demonstrations against the now-repealed farm laws.
The AIMPLB announced a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign, proposing activities like blackout protests and human chains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to press for the law's withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Owaisi
- Waqf Act
- protests
- BJP
- Muslim identity
- Constitution
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- AIMIM
- AIMPLB
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill's Constitutional Validity
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC, challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Global Drug Syndicate Busted in Telangana: Nigerian Nationals Arrested
Echoes of Surrender: Maoists in Telangana Choose Peace Over Conflict
South Korea's 'Imperial Presidency' Faces Potential Constitutional Revisions