Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has declared his intentions to sustain protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act until its repeal, accusing the central government of marginalizing Muslim identity and rights.

Speaking at a public gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Owaisi emphasized that their opposition to the Act would be relentless, akin to previous demonstrations against the now-repealed farm laws.

The AIMPLB announced a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign, proposing activities like blackout protests and human chains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to press for the law's withdrawal.

