Ukraine Breaks Easter Truce: Over 1,000 Violations Accused by Russia

On Sunday, Russia's defence ministry alleged that Ukraine had breached the Easter truce declared by President Vladimir Putin, with over a thousand violations reported.

The ministry detailed that Ukrainian forces had launched 444 attacks on Russian positions and more than 900 drone assaults, targeting the border districts of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod.

According to the ministry, these actions resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Before the ceasefire, Russian military forces claimed they had taken control of Novomikhailivka in eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently confirm these reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)