Shocking Case of Caste-Based Violence in Rajasthan: A Dalit Youth's Ordeal

In a harrowing incident that exposes deep-seated caste violence, a 19-year-old Dalit youth from Sikar, Rajasthan, has come forward with allegations of a brutal attack. The victim claims he was beaten, urinated upon, and sexually assaulted by two men on April 8, with the details only surfacing later due to severe trauma.

According to police, the attack occurred in the Fatehpur area, initiated under the guise of benign intentions. The suspects lured the youth away during a wedding procession and subjected him to physical and sexual assault, further aggravated by casteist slurs and threats of exposure on social media.

Prominent political figures, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, have criticized the state government's handling of the case, alleging widespread lawlessness. Police have filed a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)