Forest Guard's Tarnished Duty: Attempted Rape Shakes Ranthambore Community

A forest guard from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district was apprehended for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl. Villagers intervened and detained the accused. The girl, who sustained minor injuries after jumping into a well, filed a complaint leading to the guard's detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:55 IST
In a distressing incident at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, a forest guard was apprehended for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl, causing outrage among local villagers in Sawai Madhopur district. The 17-year-old victim, in a bid to escape, jumped into a well and sustained minor injuries.

Identified as Mukesh Gurjar, aged 41, the forest guard reportedly attempted the crime while on duty. Hearing the girl's cries, villagers intervened promptly, apprehending and assailing Gurjar before authorities arrived.

A case was promptly registered against Gurjar following the victim's complaint, though he remains hospitalized owing to injuries inflicted during the altercation. Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena visited the district hospital to inquire about the incident during a scheduled visit.

