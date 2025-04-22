Left Menu

China Mourns Pope Francis, Aims to Strengthen Ties with Vatican

China expressed its condolences following the death of Pope Francis. A foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the ongoing constructive dialogue between China and the Vatican, emphasizing efforts to enhance bilateral relations despite this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:55 IST
China Mourns Pope Francis, Aims to Strengthen Ties with Vatican
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed its condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, as revealed by a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, noted that China and the Vatican have maintained a productive and beneficial dialogue, engaging in constructive exchanges over time.

Guo further stated that China is keen to continue working collaboratively with the Vatican to improve their bilateral relations despite the unfortunate circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025