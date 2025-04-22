China Mourns Pope Francis, Aims to Strengthen Ties with Vatican

China has expressed its condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, as revealed by a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, noted that China and the Vatican have maintained a productive and beneficial dialogue, engaging in constructive exchanges over time.

Guo further stated that China is keen to continue working collaboratively with the Vatican to improve their bilateral relations despite the unfortunate circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)