China Mourns Pope Francis, Aims to Strengthen Ties with Vatican
China expressed its condolences following the death of Pope Francis. A foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the ongoing constructive dialogue between China and the Vatican, emphasizing efforts to enhance bilateral relations despite this tragic event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- China
China has expressed its condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, as revealed by a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, noted that China and the Vatican have maintained a productive and beneficial dialogue, engaging in constructive exchanges over time.
Guo further stated that China is keen to continue working collaboratively with the Vatican to improve their bilateral relations despite the unfortunate circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword in US-China Trade Relations
Supreme Court: Consensual Relationships Not Always False Marriage Promises
Bangladesh Appeals to US for Tariff Delay to Boost Trade Relations
A Stamp of Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of India-Portugal Diplomatic Relations
India and Portugal Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations