Germany's Defence Overhaul: Ramping Up for NATO

Germany's army is seeking logistics support from major firms amid potential NATO deployments to its eastern border. The initiative is part of a larger strategy to bolster military capacity post-Ukraine invasion. Companies like Rheinmetall and Lufthansa are involved in discussions, aiming to enhance logistical capabilities in crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's army is proactively engaging several major firms to secure logistics support, anticipating a potential need to deploy troops and equipment to NATO's eastern borders. This follows a report by Handelsblatt highlighting Germany's strategic role due to its central European location.

As part of NATO's revised defence model, Germany has pledged to mobilize 35,000 soldiers, alongside aircraft and ships, within 30 days in response to significant threats, notably from Russia. Discussions involve commercial entities like Rheinmetall and Lufthansa for transporting soldiers and military supplies.

The Bundeswehr is adapting to modern military needs post the Ukraine invasion, underpinned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's announcement of a significant military fund. The shift focuses on addressing long-standing underinvestment and gearing the military for contemporary security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

