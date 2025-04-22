Tragedy in Talsara: Arrests Made in Shocking Gang Rape Case

In a distressing incident reported in Odisha's Sundergarh district, a minor girl was allegedly raped by three men on Monday night. The crime occurred in the Talsara area when the victim was returning home after attending a community event.

According to police reports, the girl and her friends felt apprehensive when they noticed a four-wheeler following them. Despite seeking assistance from two acquaintances on a motorcycle, the group was intercepted, leading to the tragic event. The victim's friends managed to recall the vehicle's registration number, aiding in the arrest of the accused.

The Sundergarh SDPO confirmed that a medical examination of the victim has been completed and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities have emphasized that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators. Additionally, the Congress Party has mobilized a fact-finding team to investigate the incident, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)