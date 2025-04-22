Left Menu

Tragedy in Talsara: Arrests Made in Shocking Gang Rape Case

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Odisha's Sundergarh district. The incident occurred in Talsara when the girl and her friends were intercepted by the accused. The prompt identification by the victim's friends led to the arrest of the perpetrators. Authorities promise strong action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident reported in Odisha's Sundergarh district, a minor girl was allegedly raped by three men on Monday night. The crime occurred in the Talsara area when the victim was returning home after attending a community event.

According to police reports, the girl and her friends felt apprehensive when they noticed a four-wheeler following them. Despite seeking assistance from two acquaintances on a motorcycle, the group was intercepted, leading to the tragic event. The victim's friends managed to recall the vehicle's registration number, aiding in the arrest of the accused.

The Sundergarh SDPO confirmed that a medical examination of the victim has been completed and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities have emphasized that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators. Additionally, the Congress Party has mobilized a fact-finding team to investigate the incident, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

