Strengthening Ties: China and Azerbaijan Forge a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the detrimental effects of tariff and trade wars on global interests during a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. The leaders announced a comprehensive strategic partnership, including 20 cooperation documents under China's Belt and Road Initiative, strengthening ties in various sectors.
During a pivotal meeting in Beijing, President Xi Jinping of China highlighted the damaging impact of tariff and trade wars on global interests, stressing the need for collaborative international efforts. His remarks came as he met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.
Xi expressed China's readiness to bolster cooperation with Azerbaijan, focusing on maintaining a robust international system centered around the United Nations. This collaboration includes extensive initiatives in law enforcement and security.
The culmination of the meeting was the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. This agreement involved signing 20 cooperative documents as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, encompassing areas such as legal frameworks, green development, digital economy, and aerospace, further extending China's influence globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
