Traders Unite: Capital's Bold Stand Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Traders in the national capital protested the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Holding black ribbons, placards, and victims' photos, they demanded swift government action. Various associations vowed solidarity with the victims and insisted on decisive measures against terrorism.
In an outcry against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, traders' associations in the national capital organized demonstrations on Wednesday. Protesters displayed black-arm band ribbons and placards with demands for swift justice against the terrorists involved.
The demonstrations saw associations like the Chandni Chowk Traders Association and the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders take a vocal stand. They urged the government for immediate and stringent action, emphasizing India's intolerance towards the senseless killing of innocents.
The attack, the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama event, shook the nation. It spurred traders across the city, with leaders like Rajiv Batra and Sanjiv Mehra announcing market closures and candlelight vigils in solidarity with victims and as a call for decisive action against terrorism.
