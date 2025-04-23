Left Menu

Traders Unite: Capital's Bold Stand Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Traders in the national capital protested the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Holding black ribbons, placards, and victims' photos, they demanded swift government action. Various associations vowed solidarity with the victims and insisted on decisive measures against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST
Traders Unite: Capital's Bold Stand Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an outcry against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, traders' associations in the national capital organized demonstrations on Wednesday. Protesters displayed black-arm band ribbons and placards with demands for swift justice against the terrorists involved.

The demonstrations saw associations like the Chandni Chowk Traders Association and the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders take a vocal stand. They urged the government for immediate and stringent action, emphasizing India's intolerance towards the senseless killing of innocents.

The attack, the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama event, shook the nation. It spurred traders across the city, with leaders like Rajiv Batra and Sanjiv Mehra announcing market closures and candlelight vigils in solidarity with victims and as a call for decisive action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025