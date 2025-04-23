Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

In Damoh city, Madhya Pradesh, police have charged two individuals for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media concerning a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The posts are considered to potentially harm communal harmony and religious sentiments. Authorities are actively searching for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:25 IST
Authorities in Damoh city, Madhya Pradesh, have charged two individuals who allegedly posted controversial content on social media following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. These posts are thought to endanger communal harmony and offend religious sentiments, according to local police.

Damoh City Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Tiwari, stated that following the fatal attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the police had been monitoring social media closely. It was during this surveillance that officers noticed two posts capable of inciting communal unrest.

The case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita provisions concerning religious sentiment harm. Authorities are in the process of locating the accused for further questioning, as the terror attack has been marked as the gravest in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

