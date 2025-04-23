Controversial Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Damoh city, Madhya Pradesh, have charged two individuals who allegedly posted controversial content on social media following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. These posts are thought to endanger communal harmony and offend religious sentiments, according to local police.

Damoh City Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Tiwari, stated that following the fatal attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the police had been monitoring social media closely. It was during this surveillance that officers noticed two posts capable of inciting communal unrest.

The case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita provisions concerning religious sentiment harm. Authorities are in the process of locating the accused for further questioning, as the terror attack has been marked as the gravest in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)