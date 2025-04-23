Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Life of Young Girl in Baheri Village

A devastating fire in Uttarasiya Maholiya village led to the tragic death of four-year-old Alisma. The blaze, which consumed two huts and destroyed household items, occurred while the child slept. Authorities are investigating the cause, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarasiya Maholiya village as a fire claimed the life of a four-year-old girl named Alisma. The fire broke out in two huts, resulting in the complete destruction of household items. Despite rescue efforts, the child, who was asleep, could not be saved.

Local officials, including Baheri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ratnika Srivastava, confirmed the incident and coordinated with a tehsildar for a spot inspection and a revenue officer to assess the damage's extent.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the fire's cause, and Alisma's body has been sent to Bareilly for a post-mortem examination, aiming to bring clarity to this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

