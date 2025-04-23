Tragic Fire Claims Life of Young Girl in Baheri Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarasiya Maholiya village as a fire claimed the life of a four-year-old girl named Alisma. The fire broke out in two huts, resulting in the complete destruction of household items. Despite rescue efforts, the child, who was asleep, could not be saved.

Local officials, including Baheri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ratnika Srivastava, confirmed the incident and coordinated with a tehsildar for a spot inspection and a revenue officer to assess the damage's extent.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the fire's cause, and Alisma's body has been sent to Bareilly for a post-mortem examination, aiming to bring clarity to this heartbreaking event.

