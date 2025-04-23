Maharashtra Acts Swiftly to Repatriate Stranded Tourists Post-Pahalgam Attack
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol announced that 182 tourists will be brought back to Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis organized special flights to assist in the evacuation. The Maharashtra government will cover all expenses related to the repatriation.
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, 182 tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir are set to return to Maharashtra on Thursday, according to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken initiative by arranging special flights through Air India and IndiGo to facilitate the return of these affected travelers.
In a video posted on social media platform X, Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from Pune, confirmed that the state government will shoulder all associated expenses.
