Maharashtra Acts Swiftly to Repatriate Stranded Tourists Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, 182 tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir are set to return to Maharashtra on Thursday, according to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken initiative by arranging special flights through Air India and IndiGo to facilitate the return of these affected travelers.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from Pune, confirmed that the state government will shoulder all associated expenses.

