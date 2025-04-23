Israel Stands with India: A Message of Friendship and Solidarity

In light of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated its unwavering friendship with India. Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein stated that Israel stands beside India during difficult times.

The violent incident in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, prompted swift expressions of solidarity from Israeli officials. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed his deep sorrow over the attack and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

Israeli engagement with India goes beyond mere diplomatic gestures, as demonstrated by ongoing support in the fight against terrorism. Additionally, spokesperson Marmorstein highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by Hamas and urged international pressure to secure the release of hostages and extend a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)