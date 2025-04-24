Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv
A combined drone and missile attack hit Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, injuring five people. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported residents trapped under rubble. Fires and debris were also observed in other districts, as stress mounts amid ongoing military tensions.
In a concerning turn of events, Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district was struck by a combined drone and missile attack early Thursday morning, resulting in injuries to five people, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the gravity of the situation, reporting that residents in one building were trapped under the rubble, raising alarms for rescue operations and emergency responses.
Fires and fallen metal debris were noted in various other districts, escalating the sense of urgency as the city grappled with the aftermath of the attack amid ongoing regional tensions.
