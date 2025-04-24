Dollar's Dynamic Dance: Steady Amid Global Uncertainties

The dollar found stability on Thursday after invigorating gains earlier this week, as U.S. President Donald Trump refrained from dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and indicated a potential softening on China tariffs.

Following its dip beneath 140 yen on Tuesday, the dollar rebounded to 142.75 yen, assisted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on the lack of a specific currency target before discussions with Japan.

Across markets, the dollar's sensitivity to trade headlines was evident amid marginal recoveries in other major currencies, including bitcoin, which rose despite the dollar's rally.

