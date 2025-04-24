Left Menu

Dollar's Dynamic Dance: Steady Amid Global Uncertainties

The dollar steadied on Thursday after a sharp rally, following President Trump's softened stance on firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and easing China tariffs. Various currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, also steadied. Meanwhile, bitcoin rose despite the dollar's rebound, buoyed by market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:30 IST
Dollar's Dynamic Dance: Steady Amid Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar found stability on Thursday after invigorating gains earlier this week, as U.S. President Donald Trump refrained from dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and indicated a potential softening on China tariffs.

Following its dip beneath 140 yen on Tuesday, the dollar rebounded to 142.75 yen, assisted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on the lack of a specific currency target before discussions with Japan.

Across markets, the dollar's sensitivity to trade headlines was evident amid marginal recoveries in other major currencies, including bitcoin, which rose despite the dollar's rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025