India Suspends Visas for Pakistani Nationals Post Pahalgam Attack

India has suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack. Existing visas are revoked, with medical visas valid till April 29. Pakistani nationals in India must leave before visa expiry. Diplomatic ties with Pakistan have been downgraded and the Indus Water Treaty suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift retaliatory move, India has put a halt to visa services for Pakistani nationals. This decision follows the audacious terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives. Effective immediately, all valid visas held by Pakistani nationals will be rescinded, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

This development also affects medical visas, which will remain valid only till April 29. The ministry has instructed Pakistani nationals in India to exit the country before their visa validity expires. Concurrently, Indians are advised against traveling to Pakistan, with those in the neighboring country urged to make arrangements to return home promptly.

The downgrading of diplomatic relations includes expelling Pakistani military attaches and suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960. These measures were finalized by the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address the cross-border implications of the Pahalgam attack.

