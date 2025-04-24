Unity Amid Tragedy: Leaders Rally Support at Pahalgam Terrorism All-Party Meeting

In a show of national solidarity, leaders from various political parties convened on Thursday to pledge unwavering support to the government's efforts against terrorism following the horrific attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The all-party meeting underscored collaborative efforts to address security concerns and put an end to terrorism. Despite the government's decision to remain tight-lipped about specific measures, both ruling and opposition parties expressed readiness to back any governmental actions against terror.

The meeting, initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by other key figures such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and Home Minister Amit Shah, concluded with a consensus that India must be united in its fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his commitment to hold terrorists accountable and addressed the necessity of maintaining national security.

