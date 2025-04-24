Left Menu

Unity Amid Tragedy: Leaders Rally Support at Pahalgam Terrorism All-Party Meeting

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leaders from all political parties have pledged support for the government's actions against terrorism. An all-party meeting was held to discuss security measures, with a unified call for action against terror camps and emphasis on national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST
Unity Amid Tragedy: Leaders Rally Support at Pahalgam Terrorism All-Party Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of national solidarity, leaders from various political parties convened on Thursday to pledge unwavering support to the government's efforts against terrorism following the horrific attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The all-party meeting underscored collaborative efforts to address security concerns and put an end to terrorism. Despite the government's decision to remain tight-lipped about specific measures, both ruling and opposition parties expressed readiness to back any governmental actions against terror.

The meeting, initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by other key figures such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and Home Minister Amit Shah, concluded with a consensus that India must be united in its fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his commitment to hold terrorists accountable and addressed the necessity of maintaining national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025