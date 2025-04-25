Naval Imposters Busted in Recruitment Racket

In a significant operation, Odisha Police apprehended three individuals, including two active Navy personnel, in Khurda district. They were charged with extorting money from Agniveer aspirants during a recruitment drive last November.

The offenders, identified as Satyam Chahar and Vinay Kumar Ray from the Navy and retired officer Bhoosan, were arrested after a complaint was filed by Lieutenant Commander Adwitiya Singh at Balugaon police station, revealing a scam that promised Navy jobs for money.

Khurda SP Sagarika Nath, overseeing the investigation, stated that evidence, including bank documents, was seized. The police are searching for two additional suspects linked to the racket, which involved using social media to extort money under the guise of recruitment assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)