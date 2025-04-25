Political Vendetta: ED Raids Stir Controversy in Karnataka
In Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who is accused of financial ties with a woman involved in a fraud case. Kulkarni and Karnataka's Chief Minister termed it political harassment. Questions arise about the impartiality of ED's actions targeting opposition leaders.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of raids on properties linked to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka on Friday. This comes amidst allegations connecting him to a woman accused of defrauding a jeweller of several crores.
In a press briefing, Kulkarni claimed that the ED is investigating a case against him, asserting he has faced sustained harassment from the agency for over a month. 'There should be some limit to troubling a person,' he expressed, suggesting the probe's purpose extends beyond legal pursuits to political subversion.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the ED's actions as a 'political vendetta,' questioning the absence of similar investigations targeted at BJP leaders' properties. He suggested that these raids are emblematic of the Centre's retaliatory politics.
