Left Menu

Violence Erupts: Gunmen Attack Gold Mining Village in Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a gold mining village in Zamfara state, Nigeria, killing at least 20 individuals. The region has faced numerous kidnappings and attacks by armed gangs. The recent incident underscores ongoing challenges for Nigeria's military as it battles various forms of insecurity across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:43 IST
Violence Erupts: Gunmen Attack Gold Mining Village in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling escalation of violence, gunmen have unleashed terror in a gold mining village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives. Residents and Amnesty International confirm this grim toll.

The deadly attack occurred amidst the backdrop of ongoing kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, who are known to target locals and security forces alike. Disturbingly, the police in Zamfara have yet to comment on this latest spate of violence, leaving many questions unanswered.

Witness accounts, including those of Ismail Hassan, describe hundreds of gunmen descending upon the miners, sparking a fierce firefight. The death toll remains a stark reminder of the insecurity plaguing Nigeria. With its military stretched thin by conflicts across the nation, addressing these relentless threats remains a daunting challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025