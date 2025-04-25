Violence Erupts: Gunmen Attack Gold Mining Village in Nigeria

In a chilling escalation of violence, gunmen have unleashed terror in a gold mining village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives. Residents and Amnesty International confirm this grim toll.

The deadly attack occurred amidst the backdrop of ongoing kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, who are known to target locals and security forces alike. Disturbingly, the police in Zamfara have yet to comment on this latest spate of violence, leaving many questions unanswered.

Witness accounts, including those of Ismail Hassan, describe hundreds of gunmen descending upon the miners, sparking a fierce firefight. The death toll remains a stark reminder of the insecurity plaguing Nigeria. With its military stretched thin by conflicts across the nation, addressing these relentless threats remains a daunting challenge.

