ED Exposes Assam's Illegal Coal Empire: Syndicate Ties Revealed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed a widespread illegal coal mining operation in Assam, implicating government connections in the syndicate's activities. According to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously denied the existence of such operations.

The ED conducted raids on Thursday across 15 locations in Assam and Meghalaya, discovering that approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal were being illicitly extracted daily. The investigation also uncovered a cash seizure of Rs 1.58 crore along with fake invoices suggesting a complex network of coal laundering.

The coal, originally extracted illegally, was then laundered through false documentation and used in various industries. The ED's findings have raised questions about potential governmental protection and the involvement of a so-called 'Syndicate Raja.' The Congress party has called for immediate answers from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)