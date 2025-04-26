Left Menu

ED Exposes Assam's Illegal Coal Empire: Syndicate Ties Revealed

The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered an illegal coal mining syndicate in Assam, operating under alleged government protection. Despite previous denials by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the agency seized Rs 1.58 crore and confirmed the illegal mining operation involving Meghalaya connections. Congress demands government accountability and answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:44 IST
ED Exposes Assam's Illegal Coal Empire: Syndicate Ties Revealed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed a widespread illegal coal mining operation in Assam, implicating government connections in the syndicate's activities. According to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously denied the existence of such operations.

The ED conducted raids on Thursday across 15 locations in Assam and Meghalaya, discovering that approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal were being illicitly extracted daily. The investigation also uncovered a cash seizure of Rs 1.58 crore along with fake invoices suggesting a complex network of coal laundering.

The coal, originally extracted illegally, was then laundered through false documentation and used in various industries. The ED's findings have raised questions about potential governmental protection and the involvement of a so-called 'Syndicate Raja.' The Congress party has called for immediate answers from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025