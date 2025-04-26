ED Exposes Assam's Illegal Coal Empire: Syndicate Ties Revealed
The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered an illegal coal mining syndicate in Assam, operating under alleged government protection. Despite previous denials by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the agency seized Rs 1.58 crore and confirmed the illegal mining operation involving Meghalaya connections. Congress demands government accountability and answers.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed a widespread illegal coal mining operation in Assam, implicating government connections in the syndicate's activities. According to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously denied the existence of such operations.
The ED conducted raids on Thursday across 15 locations in Assam and Meghalaya, discovering that approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal were being illicitly extracted daily. The investigation also uncovered a cash seizure of Rs 1.58 crore along with fake invoices suggesting a complex network of coal laundering.
The coal, originally extracted illegally, was then laundered through false documentation and used in various industries. The ED's findings have raised questions about potential governmental protection and the involvement of a so-called 'Syndicate Raja.' The Congress party has called for immediate answers from the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to Senior Congress Leader Sooranad Rajasekharan
Congress Slams BJP: Unveils Terror Handling and Diplomatic Wins
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Impact on Foreign Investment
Congress Chief Challenges PM Modi on Corruption During Madhya Pradesh Visit
Tensions Rise at Congress Rally: Youth Mobilization Sparks Clash