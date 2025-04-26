Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale in Pune. He met Ganbote's wife, Sangita, and Jagdale's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha, offering condolences for the tragedy that claimed their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:04 IST
Maharashtra CM Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Pune to console the families of Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, victims of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

The CM's first stop was at Ganbote's residence in Kondhwa, where he offered his condolences to Ganbote's wife, Sangita, who survived the attack that claimed her husband's life in Kashmir.

Subsequently, Fadnavis visited Jagdale's family in Karvenagar, meeting with his daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha, as the state mourns the loss of the 26 victims targeted by terrorists on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025