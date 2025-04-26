Maharashtra CM Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale in Pune. He met Ganbote's wife, Sangita, and Jagdale's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha, offering condolences for the tragedy that claimed their lives.
On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Pune to console the families of Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, victims of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.
The CM's first stop was at Ganbote's residence in Kondhwa, where he offered his condolences to Ganbote's wife, Sangita, who survived the attack that claimed her husband's life in Kashmir.
Subsequently, Fadnavis visited Jagdale's family in Karvenagar, meeting with his daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha, as the state mourns the loss of the 26 victims targeted by terrorists on April 22.
