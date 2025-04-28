Tragedy in Pakistan: Bomb Blast Rocks Peace Committee Office

In a devastating incident, a powerful bomb blast claimed the lives of at least seven individuals and left nine others injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. The explosion targeted the office of a local peace committee in the region's South Waziristan district's headquarters, Wana.

Emergency response units and local residents promptly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations, extracting the injured from the debris of the destroyed building. The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical staff confirmed the critical status of some patients.

As authorities investigate the attack, no group has taken responsibility for the deadly explosion. Law enforcement agencies have begun probing into the incident, collecting evidence with an aim to identify those behind the blast. This tragedy comes amid a rise in terrorist activities following the breakdown of a ceasefire with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)