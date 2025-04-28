Left Menu

Tragedy in Pakistan: Bomb Blast Rocks Peace Committee Office

A bomb explosion at a peace committee office in Wana, Pakistan, resulted in seven deaths and nine injuries. The attack, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has left investigators searching for the perpetrators. Rescuers are working amidst the rubble, and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a devastating incident, a powerful bomb blast claimed the lives of at least seven individuals and left nine others injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. The explosion targeted the office of a local peace committee in the region's South Waziristan district's headquarters, Wana.

Emergency response units and local residents promptly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations, extracting the injured from the debris of the destroyed building. The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical staff confirmed the critical status of some patients.

As authorities investigate the attack, no group has taken responsibility for the deadly explosion. Law enforcement agencies have begun probing into the incident, collecting evidence with an aim to identify those behind the blast. This tragedy comes amid a rise in terrorist activities following the breakdown of a ceasefire with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

