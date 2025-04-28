Teen Convictions Highlight Youth Violence Surge in Sweden

In a significant legal decision, a Swedish court convicted three teenagers for their involvement in a shooting incident at the office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems in Gothenburg. The attack, which occurred last year, also involved a fourth boy, aged 13 at the time, who is reportedly responsible for firing the shots.

Although no injuries were reported, the Gothenburg District Court sentenced the instigator, then 15, to 20 months of juvenile detention for attempted murder. Two other defendants were acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of lesser related charges.

This case has prompted Swedish authorities to bolster security around Israeli sites, as gun violence driven by criminal gangs continues to rise across the country. The incident underscores the challenges posed by youth involvement in such crimes, highlighted by Sweden's minimum age of criminal responsibility set at 15.

