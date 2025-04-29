Left Menu

Justice Sought in Ranchi: Arrests Made in Heinous Crime

Three young men have been arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, following allegations of raping a girl. The incident reportedly occurred in the Namkum area, with a formal complaint filed on April 27. The accused, who have confessed to the crime, were taken into custody after a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:29 IST
Justice Sought in Ranchi: Arrests Made in Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case in Ranchi, Jharkhand, police have apprehended three individuals accused of raping a young girl. The incident occurred in the Namkum area, with the victim's father reporting the crime on April 27.

Following the FIR, law enforcement swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of the accused—Jagdish Swansi, 20; Vishnu Munda, 18; and Deepak Munda, 19. The trio admitted to the crime during the investigation, according to Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sumit Kumar Agarwal.

The police statement revealed the victim knew one of the accused, Vishnu, through social media. He reportedly lured her to a secluded hilly area where the assault took place, carried out with the assistance of his two associates. The arrest of the suspects has brought a glimmer of hope for justice in this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025