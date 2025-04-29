Justice Sought in Ranchi: Arrests Made in Heinous Crime

In a disturbing case in Ranchi, Jharkhand, police have apprehended three individuals accused of raping a young girl. The incident occurred in the Namkum area, with the victim's father reporting the crime on April 27.

Following the FIR, law enforcement swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of the accused—Jagdish Swansi, 20; Vishnu Munda, 18; and Deepak Munda, 19. The trio admitted to the crime during the investigation, according to Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sumit Kumar Agarwal.

The police statement revealed the victim knew one of the accused, Vishnu, through social media. He reportedly lured her to a secluded hilly area where the assault took place, carried out with the assistance of his two associates. The arrest of the suspects has brought a glimmer of hope for justice in this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)