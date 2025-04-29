Controversial Doctor Under Scrutiny for Anti-India Post
A female doctor in Mangaluru faces police scrutiny over an alleged anti-India message on social media. Authorities are investigating the video's authenticity and legal implications but have not yet filed formal charges, pending the outcome of a preliminary inquiry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A female doctor in Mangaluru is facing scrutiny after allegedly posting an anti-India message on social media, local police confirmed.
The video in question features the doctor purportedly saying, 'I hate India,' raising concerns about possible legal ramifications.
Authorities are investigating and have not filed a case, as they continue to verify the video's authenticity and context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement