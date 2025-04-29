Tragedy in Ishepur: Mother Allegedly Strangles Infant Daughter

In a heartbreaking incident in Ishepur village, authorities reported that a woman allegedly strangled her own infant daughter. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, has left the community in shock.

According to police officials, Vinita, the mother, had been residing at her maternal home amidst ongoing disputes with her spouse. The tragic event occurred when she was alone with her daughter.

Upon receiving information about the incident, law enforcement arrived at the scene and transported the child's body to a medical college for a post-mortem examination. While initial findings suggested strangulation, the police confirm that the exact cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)