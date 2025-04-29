Violent Protest Erupts Over Land Ownership Documents in Jharkhand

A violent protest erupted in Jharkhand's Giridih district as 14 individuals were detained for allegedly attacking police officers with stones amid a demand for land ownership documents.

The skirmish took place outside the circle officer's office, leaving two police personnel and a block development officer injured on Monday.

Protesters from the Kisan Janata Party have been demonstrating since March 20, demanding certified land records. The situation escalated when authorities attempted to rescue the circle officer, leading to a chaotic lathi charge by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)