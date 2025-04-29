Left Menu

Gun Battle Erupts in Bihar: Police vs Lal Badshah's Gang

In Bihar's Nalanda district, a gunfight erupted between local police and the gang of Santosh Kumar, known as 'Lal Badshah'. No casualties were reported, and the gang, involved in illegal liquor consumption, managed to escape. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

Updated: 29-04-2025 21:15 IST
  • India

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Bihar's Nalanda district as law enforcement engaged in a gun battle with a notorious gang led by Santosh Kumar, alias 'Lal Badshah', on Tuesday. According to police reports, the miscreants were caught consuming alcohol, in violation of the state's liquor ban implemented since 2016.

The confrontation occurred when the police, acting on a tip-off, approached the gang in Baddi village. The gang opened fire upon spotting the officers, forcing the police to return fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the gang swiftly fled the scene amidst the chaotic gunfire.

With the area being densely populated, the police exercised caution during the exchange, minimizing potential civilian harm. Efforts to capture Santosh Kumar and his associates have intensified, with a manhunt now underway. Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni confirmed a case has been registered, though specifics remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

