Left Menu

Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Intensifies Amid Political Tensions

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, refuses to release more water to Haryana, which has exhausted its current allocation. Mann accuses the BJP of applying pressure through the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He suggests redirecting water from Pakistan, following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, to satisfy regional needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:48 IST
Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Intensifies Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over water allocation has reached a boiling point, as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rebuffs Haryana's request for more water. Mann argues that Haryana has already overused its allotted share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and accuses the BJP of pressuring Punjab for additional release.

Amidst the tensions, Mann has called on the central government to redirect water that was previously flowing to Pakistan, leveraging the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following recent escalations in cross-border terrorism. He asserts that Punjab needs the water for its own purposes, particularly for the upcoming paddy sowing season.

The water dispute is compounded by the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal controversy. Haryana's additional demand for water is met with resistance from Punjab, as groundwater levels are critically low. Mann urges Haryana to utilize its other water resources to meet their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025