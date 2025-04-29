Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Intensifies Amid Political Tensions

The ongoing dispute between Punjab and Haryana over water allocation has reached a boiling point, as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rebuffs Haryana's request for more water. Mann argues that Haryana has already overused its allotted share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and accuses the BJP of pressuring Punjab for additional release.

Amidst the tensions, Mann has called on the central government to redirect water that was previously flowing to Pakistan, leveraging the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following recent escalations in cross-border terrorism. He asserts that Punjab needs the water for its own purposes, particularly for the upcoming paddy sowing season.

The water dispute is compounded by the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal controversy. Haryana's additional demand for water is met with resistance from Punjab, as groundwater levels are critically low. Mann urges Haryana to utilize its other water resources to meet their needs.

