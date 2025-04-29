Left Menu

Bhopal Scandal: Fifth Suspect Arrested Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

The Bhopal police arrested a fifth suspect related to the alleged rape and blackmailing of college students. An additional victim filed a complaint, prompting further investigation. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strict action against the accused, while the National Commission for Women initiated an inquiry.

In a significant development, Bhopal police have arrested the fifth suspect in the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape and blackmail of college students. The arrest comes as another victim lodged a formal complaint regarding the disturbing incidents in Madhya Pradesh's capital.

According to Bhopal's Commissioner of Police, Harinarayanchari Mishra, further actions are underway as the investigation gains momentum. The case initially sprang to light with multiple victims alleging that the accused concealed their identities, exploited the young women, and captured illicit videos to blackmail them.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has condemned the acts, pledging zero tolerance against such crimes. Concurrently, the National Commission for Women has formed a dedicated inquiry panel to ensure justice and thorough investigation into the disturbing claims of both Bhopal and an emerging case from Indore's engineering college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

