Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated as troops exchanged unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. This marked the sixth consecutive night of ceasefire violations, according to officials.

The firing began with small arms and emanated from Pakistani posts in sectors such as Pargwal, Sunderbani, and Naushera. The recent surge in aggression comes in the wake of a terrorist attack that shook the region on April 22.

India's response has been swift, as its forces engaged effectively against the firing. Amidst these developments, diplomatic tensions soared, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending trade. The situation remains precarious following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

