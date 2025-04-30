Loan Scam Unveiled: Maharashtra Minister Among 54 Accused in Farm Loan Fraud

A major fraud has come to light in Maharashtra, implicating BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and 53 others, including directors of a cooperative sugar mill and bank officials. They allegedly used forged documents to secure loans amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore in farmers' names.

The case, highlighting deep-rooted financial misconduct, was registered at Loni police station in Ahilyanagar district, following a court directive from Rahata. The alleged irregularities date back to 2004, with accusations extending to the Padmashri Vikhe Patil Sahakari Karkhana's top officials.

These officials, aided by bank personnel, supposedly secured and siphoned off loan amounts while taking advantage of a government farm loan waiver scheme. Reactions from political quarters, including demands for resignations, have intensified following the revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)