Sectarian Shadows: Evictions and Power Shifts in Post-Assad Syria

In Damascus, hundreds of Alawites face forced evictions under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's new regime. Allegations of systematic sectarian retribution emerge, marking a concerning shift from previous power dynamics. The security forces' actions have sparked fears of changing demographics and escalating tension in the conflict-weary city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:32 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Damascus, masked security forces expelled Alawite families from their homes, raising alarms about potential sectarian score-settling under newly installed President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The harsh treatment serves as a stark reminder of the volatile power shifts post-Assad.

These forced evictions echo broader sectarian tensions, where Alawites, previously favored under Assad's regime, find themselves vulnerable amid new political landscapes. The widespread nature of these displacements suggests a deliberate attempt to alter the city's demographics.

As fears mount, human rights groups and Syrian officials highlight these actions as more than isolated incidents, pointing toward systemic injustice. The world watches closely as Syria's fragile peace is tested by this deepening sectarian divide.

