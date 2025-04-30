Call for Zero Tolerance as Cardinals Gather for Papal Election
Survivors of clergy sexual abuse demand that cardinals elect a new pope with a clean record and support a zero-tolerance policy on abuse. Prominent groups ECA and SNAP emphasize the ongoing crisis and scrutinize cardinals' records. Discussions continue amid new allegations against Cardinal Cipriani.
As the conclave convenes to elect the next pope, survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging cardinals to choose a leader who will enforce a zero-tolerance policy on abuse cases and has a clean history in handling such situations.
End Clergy Abuse (ECA) and the US-based group SNAP have both issued open letters and created a database scrutinizing cardinals, raising the level of transparency as the Catholic Church faces ongoing controversy over its handling of the abuse crisis.
Despite secrecy, allegations continue to emerge, like those against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, underscoring the importance of rigorous vetting. Vatican authorities have discussed these critical matters during the pre-conclave meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
