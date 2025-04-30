Left Menu

Call for Zero Tolerance as Cardinals Gather for Papal Election

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse demand that cardinals elect a new pope with a clean record and support a zero-tolerance policy on abuse. Prominent groups ECA and SNAP emphasize the ongoing crisis and scrutinize cardinals' records. Discussions continue amid new allegations against Cardinal Cipriani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:38 IST
Call for Zero Tolerance as Cardinals Gather for Papal Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the conclave convenes to elect the next pope, survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging cardinals to choose a leader who will enforce a zero-tolerance policy on abuse cases and has a clean history in handling such situations.

End Clergy Abuse (ECA) and the US-based group SNAP have both issued open letters and created a database scrutinizing cardinals, raising the level of transparency as the Catholic Church faces ongoing controversy over its handling of the abuse crisis.

Despite secrecy, allegations continue to emerge, like those against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, underscoring the importance of rigorous vetting. Vatican authorities have discussed these critical matters during the pre-conclave meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025