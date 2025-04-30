Assam's Legal Clash: Court Relocation Stirs High-Profile Resignations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association due to a conflict over the relocation of the court premises. The move, opposed by the Bar Association, involves shifting to Rangmahal, which critics say lacks proper infrastructure. The controversy has led to multiple high-profile resignations.
- India
In a significant development in Assam's legal circles, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association amid disputes over relocating the court premises.
The high court's proposed shift from its current location in the heart of the city to Rangmahal has fetched criticism from the Bar Association, which terms the decision unilateral and potentially detrimental to legal proceedings and professionals.
Highlighting a 'conflict of interest,' Sarma emphasized his commitment to the government's plan, a stance that follows similar resignations, including that of the state's advocate general.
