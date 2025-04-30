Left Menu

Assam's Legal Clash: Court Relocation Stirs High-Profile Resignations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association due to a conflict over the relocation of the court premises. The move, opposed by the Bar Association, involves shifting to Rangmahal, which critics say lacks proper infrastructure. The controversy has led to multiple high-profile resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:11 IST
Assam's Legal Clash: Court Relocation Stirs High-Profile Resignations
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Assam's legal circles, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association amid disputes over relocating the court premises.

The high court's proposed shift from its current location in the heart of the city to Rangmahal has fetched criticism from the Bar Association, which terms the decision unilateral and potentially detrimental to legal proceedings and professionals.

Highlighting a 'conflict of interest,' Sarma emphasized his commitment to the government's plan, a stance that follows similar resignations, including that of the state's advocate general.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

Automation outpaces humans in AI red teaming

AI takes on meal planning: LLMs now dissect dishes to boost health accuracy

Crop monitoring enters new era with hyperspectral imaging and AI integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025