Left Menu

Fake NOC Scandal Rocks Former Congress Leader's School

A former Congress leader is embroiled in controversy for allegedly forging a No Objection Certificate from the fire safety department for his school. This document was presented to the High Court, leading to charges of cheating and forgery being filed against him and others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:47 IST
Fake NOC Scandal Rocks Former Congress Leader's School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A former Congress leader finds himself at the center of a legal storm, with allegations surfacing of a forged No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to fire safety for his educational institution. The document, purported to be genuine, was allegedly presented to various official bodies, including the High Court.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Vidhana Soudha station, listing charges of cheating and forgery under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This action follows a complaint lodged by advocate Sudha Katwa that prompted the legal proceedings.

The accused, Gurappa Naidu and Sunitha Naidu of BGS Bloomfield, are alleged to have bypassed proper procedures to obtain necessary safety clearances. Gurappa Naidu, formerly the general secretary of the Karnataka Congress unit, was expelled in 2024 following molestation allegations, further complicating his legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025