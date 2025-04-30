Fake NOC Scandal Rocks Former Congress Leader's School

A former Congress leader finds himself at the center of a legal storm, with allegations surfacing of a forged No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to fire safety for his educational institution. The document, purported to be genuine, was allegedly presented to various official bodies, including the High Court.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Vidhana Soudha station, listing charges of cheating and forgery under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This action follows a complaint lodged by advocate Sudha Katwa that prompted the legal proceedings.

The accused, Gurappa Naidu and Sunitha Naidu of BGS Bloomfield, are alleged to have bypassed proper procedures to obtain necessary safety clearances. Gurappa Naidu, formerly the general secretary of the Karnataka Congress unit, was expelled in 2024 following molestation allegations, further complicating his legal troubles.

