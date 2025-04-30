Left Menu

Migrant Labour Curbs Challenge Russia's Food Security

The Astrakhan region in Russia is pushing to ease migrant labour restrictions to safeguard food security. Due to military recruitment and curbs on migration, unemployment dropped to 2.3%. The Labour Ministry supports the appeal, acknowledging the severe labour shortage's impact on food production and inflation control.

The Astrakhan region, a vital hub for Russia's fruit and vegetable production, has gained preliminary backing from the government to relax restrictions on migrant labour. This comes after the region highlighted that these constraints threaten national food security, according to the RBC news portal.

Efforts to recruit for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, combined with limitations on Central Asian migration following an Islamist attack at a Moscow concert hall, have driven unemployment to a record low of 2.3% in 2024. Among the restrictions is a cap that limits migrant workers in certain industries to a maximum of 40%, affecting Astrakhan's food production.

Despite a supporting document from the Labour Ministry and regional authorities to lift restrictions for Astrakhan, formal government approval remains pending. The proposal's adoption would mark a significant policy shift, as the labour shortages strain the war-focused economy and spur wage growth, affecting sectors including agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

