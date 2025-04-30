Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down on Corruption: Arrests and Conviction Shake Excise Department
Odisha vigilance has arrested the superintendent of excise in Dhenkanal on corruption charges, discovering Rs 3 lakh in cash and various assets. In a connected case, ex-MARKFED officer Bijay Kumar Mallik was convicted for misappropriating government funds, receiving a three-year prison sentence and a fine.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha vigilance department intensified its anti-corruption operations Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of the superintendent of excise in Dhenkanal. The official, intercepted with Rs 3 lakh of allegedly embezzled funds, faces serious corruption charges.
Radhakrishna, the Superintendent of Police of the Cuttack vigilance cell, revealed that properties discovered during the investigation include a triple-storey building, a double-storey home, several plots, and vehicles. Seized assets reportedly value over Rs 20 lakh.
In a separate development, former MARKFED officer Bijay Kumar Mallik was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for funds misappropriation. The conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act underscores ongoing efforts to tackle graft in government sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- vigilance
- corruption
- Dhenkanal
- excise
- arrest
- assets
- misappropriation
- MARKFED
- investigation
ALSO READ
Palestinian Activist's Arrest Sparks Outcry in Vermont
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi's Arrest Sparks Call for Justice
Detained for Dissent: The Controversial Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Organizer Mohsen Mahdawi
Cables Heist at Wind Energy Firm: Arrests Made in Beed District