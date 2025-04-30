Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down on Corruption: Arrests and Conviction Shake Excise Department

Odisha vigilance has arrested the superintendent of excise in Dhenkanal on corruption charges, discovering Rs 3 lakh in cash and various assets. In a connected case, ex-MARKFED officer Bijay Kumar Mallik was convicted for misappropriating government funds, receiving a three-year prison sentence and a fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST
The Odisha vigilance department intensified its anti-corruption operations Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of the superintendent of excise in Dhenkanal. The official, intercepted with Rs 3 lakh of allegedly embezzled funds, faces serious corruption charges.

Radhakrishna, the Superintendent of Police of the Cuttack vigilance cell, revealed that properties discovered during the investigation include a triple-storey building, a double-storey home, several plots, and vehicles. Seized assets reportedly value over Rs 20 lakh.

In a separate development, former MARKFED officer Bijay Kumar Mallik was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for funds misappropriation. The conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act underscores ongoing efforts to tackle graft in government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

