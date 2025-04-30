Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down on Corruption: Arrests and Conviction Shake Excise Department

The Odisha vigilance department intensified its anti-corruption operations Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of the superintendent of excise in Dhenkanal. The official, intercepted with Rs 3 lakh of allegedly embezzled funds, faces serious corruption charges.

Radhakrishna, the Superintendent of Police of the Cuttack vigilance cell, revealed that properties discovered during the investigation include a triple-storey building, a double-storey home, several plots, and vehicles. Seized assets reportedly value over Rs 20 lakh.

In a separate development, former MARKFED officer Bijay Kumar Mallik was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for funds misappropriation. The conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act underscores ongoing efforts to tackle graft in government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)