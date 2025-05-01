New Zealand Deepens Trade Ties with Saudi Arabia Amid GCC Free Trade Momentum

In a significant move toward deepening bilateral relations, New Zealand hosted Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman A. AlFadley, for the 9th New Zealand–Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission held in Auckland this week. The visit marked a milestone in diplomatic and trade relations, coming on the heels of the recently concluded New Zealand–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, composed of 37 senior officials and business leaders, engaged in a comprehensive and tightly scheduled programme that showcased New Zealand’s leading sectors — particularly those relevant to agriculture, food security, sustainability, and technology. The programme was spearheaded by New Zealand’s Trade, Investment and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, who highlighted the importance of this visit in the context of the nation’s broader export strategy.

Expanding Trade Horizons with the Gulf Region

“Saudi Arabia is New Zealand’s largest export market in the Gulf,” Minister McClay noted. “With the GCC trade deal soon to be formally signed, we are creating significant opportunities for our exporters — especially in areas such as agriculture, agri-tech, food innovation, and fintech.”

The New Zealand–GCC FTA, once operational, will remove tariffs on 99% of New Zealand’s exports to the Gulf region over time. This development is expected to substantially boost New Zealand's economic footprint in one of the world’s most rapidly developing and strategically important trade zones.

Site Visits Highlight Innovation and Collaboration

During the Saudi delegation’s visit, several cornerstone New Zealand businesses and institutions were showcased, underlining the country’s strengths in clean technology, food production, education, and marine innovation. Notable visits included:

Auckland Business Chamber – providing an overview of New Zealand’s business environment and export facilitation.

Vessev – developers of cutting-edge electric hydrofoil vessels demonstrating Kiwi leadership in marine clean tech.

Westbury Stud Farm – a testament to the country’s excellence in livestock breeding and animal genetics.

University of Auckland (Space Institute) – where advanced satellite testing and aerospace research offered a glimpse into New Zealand’s emerging space capabilities.

Moana Seafood and Fonterra – two of the country’s premier food exporters that exemplify sustainability and product quality.

The FoodBowl – NZ Food Innovation Auckland – a government-backed innovation hub supporting food product development and export readiness.

These visits provided the Saudi delegation with first-hand insights into areas ripe for future collaboration, particularly in food security, sustainable development, and technological innovation.

A Gateway to Future Collaborations

Mr McClay emphasized the strategic nature of the visit: “From dairy and seafood to clean tech and research partnerships, the opportunities for collaboration between our two countries are real and growing. This engagement is not just about trade — it’s about long-term partnerships that deliver shared prosperity.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering New Zealand businesses to expand globally and leverage new free trade mechanisms. “We are focused on unlocking export growth and ensuring our companies are well-positioned in some of the world’s most dynamic regions,” he said.

Saudi Vision 2030 and New Zealand’s Strategic Role

Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in New Zealand aligns with its broader Vision 2030 initiative — a comprehensive plan to diversify its economy away from oil dependency and build robust capabilities in food security, renewable energy, and innovation. New Zealand’s reputation for clean, safe, and high-quality food production positions it as a natural partner in this transformation.

As the Ministerial Commission concluded, both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and exploring new channels of cooperation — laying the groundwork for a deepening partnership that supports mutual economic resilience and sustainable development.