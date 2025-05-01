Ukraine's Mineral Wealth Tapped in US Deal
Dmitry Medvedev, a Russian security official, claimed that a newly signed minerals agreement requires Ukraine to compensate the U.S. for military aid by providing access to its natural resources. This deal, promoted by President Trump, will grant the U.S. preferential rights to Ukraine's minerals and support its rebuilding efforts.
Dmitry Medvedev, a Russian security official, stated on Thursday that a minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States will require Ukraine to compensate for U.S. military aid. According to Medvedev, this transaction effectively binds Ukraine to pay with its natural wealth.
The agreement, heavily endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, was signed on Wednesday. The deal secures preferential access for the U.S. to Ukrainian mineral resources and allocates funds to support Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.
The Kremlin has not yet issued a statement regarding the deal, which sources say may have significant implications for Ukraine's economic and infrastructure development.
