Speeding Tragedy: Car Accident Claims Life in Southwest Delhi
A tragic accident in southwest Delhi resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man after being hit by a speeding car. Police arrested Rajesh Mehta, the driver, after analyzing extensive CCTV footage. The incident, devoid of initial leads, was solved through diligent police work and local inquiries.
A speeding car claimed the life of a 34-year-old man in southwest Delhi, authorities announced on Thursday.
The police apprehended Rajesh Mehta, aged 55, from Paschim Vihar, following the incident that occurred on April 26 when the victim was found on Ring Road.
After intense investigation and examination of over 100 CCTV cameras between Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS, officers uncovered crucial evidence linking Mehta to the crime, leading to his arrest.
